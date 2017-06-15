NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Nike Inc., down $1.76 to $52.90

The shoe and athletic gear maker said it will cut 1,400 jobs and sell fewer types of sneakers.

Alphabet Inc., down $7.75 to $960.18

Technology companies continued their recent steep downturn.

Kroger Co., down $5.72 to $24.56

The supermaket chain cut its annual profit guidance as an important sales gauge decreased in the latest quarter.

Nucor Corp., down $4.51 to $54.60

The steel maker’s guidance disappointed Wall Street, as the company said its milling business isn’t doing as well.

Paccar Inc., up $1.22 to $65.11

Industrial companies rose after a report showed manufacturing output held steady in May.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc., up $1.12 to $110

Real estate companies and other big dividend payers did better than the rest of the market Thursday.

Mattel Inc., down $1.48 to $20.67

The toy maker said it wants to cut costs, restructure its business and bring new products to market faster.

Bob Evans Farms Inc., down $3.07 to $68.99

The restaurant chain’s profit projections fell far short of analyst estimates.