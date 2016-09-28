NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Nike Inc., down $2.09 to $53.25

The athletic apparel maker reported solid quarterly results, but investors worried about its North American sales.

Tempur Sealy International Inc., down $16.68 to $57.77

The mattress company said third-quarter sales have been weak and forecast a decline in annual revenue.

Deutsche Bank AG, up 38 cents to $12.30

The bank said it isn’t seeking government aid and agreed to sell a life insurance business, raising some cash.

Sonic Corp., down $2 to $25.44

The fast food chain said the fourth quarter has been disappointing as it deals with aggressive competition and less customer traffic.

Molson Coors Inc., up $2.08 to $109.61

SABMiller shareholders approved its combination with AB InBev, which will give Molson Coors full ownership of a joint venture with Miller.

Cintas Corp., up $2.74 to $116.17

The uniform rental company raised its annual guidance after it reported strong first-quarter results.

AT&T Inc., down 61 cents to $40.85

The phone company’s stock slumped after a UBS analyst downgrade it to “neutral.”

BlackBerry Ltd., up 45 cents to $8.33

The company said it will stop making its own smartphones, announced a licensing deal and said it restructured its debt.