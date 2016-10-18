TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey newspaper’s headquarters may soon become a doughnut factory.
The Trentonian newspaper reports (http://bit.ly/2eOBHoF ) its Trenton headquarters is being sold to a company that makes products for local Dunkin’ Donuts stores.
Central Jersey CML was granted $18.9 million in tax credits over 10 years to move to Trenton and create 171 jobs.
The new Dunkin’ Donuts factory would be right next door to the Trenton police department’s headquarters.
Trentonian editor John Berry says the sales process has begun and the company expects it to be done by the end of the year if it’s finalized. The Trentonian is owned by Digital First Media.
The Trentonian moved to the building in 1965, but its staff now only takes up about a quarter of the building.
Information from: The (Trenton, N.J.) Trentonian, http://www.trentonian.com
