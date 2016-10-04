NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:

Darden Restaurants Inc., up 36 cents to $61.72

The parent of Olive Garden raised its full-year profit forecast after reporting results that were better than analysts expected.

Newmont Mining Corp., down $3.85 to $34.25

Precious metals prices dropped and took mining companies lower.

Summit Therapeutics PLC, up $5.70 to $14.35

The drug developer announced a licensing deal with Sarepta Therapeutics.

Bank of America Corp., up 17 cents to $15.80

Bond yields climbed, which could help banks charge higher interest rates on mortgages and other kinds of loans.

IRadimed Corp., down $6.24 to $10.77

The IV device maker cut its annual forecast after saying it expects weak third-quarter results.

Sears Holdings Corp., up 73 cents to $12.10

Bloomberg reported that the parent of Sears and Kmart may sell its Craftsman unit.

Alphabet Inc., up $2.41 to $802.79

The parent company of Google introduced a new line of smartphones called Pixel.

Southern Co., down 88 cents to $49.84

Utility stocks weakened as bond yields moved higher.