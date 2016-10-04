NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Darden Restaurants Inc., up 36 cents to $61.72
The parent of Olive Garden raised its full-year profit forecast after reporting results that were better than analysts expected.
Newmont Mining Corp., down $3.85 to $34.25
Precious metals prices dropped and took mining companies lower.
Summit Therapeutics PLC, up $5.70 to $14.35
The drug developer announced a licensing deal with Sarepta Therapeutics.
Bank of America Corp., up 17 cents to $15.80
Bond yields climbed, which could help banks charge higher interest rates on mortgages and other kinds of loans.
IRadimed Corp., down $6.24 to $10.77
The IV device maker cut its annual forecast after saying it expects weak third-quarter results.
Sears Holdings Corp., up 73 cents to $12.10
Bloomberg reported that the parent of Sears and Kmart may sell its Craftsman unit.
Alphabet Inc., up $2.41 to $802.79
The parent company of Google introduced a new line of smartphones called Pixel.
Southern Co., down 88 cents to $49.84
Utility stocks weakened as bond yields moved higher.
