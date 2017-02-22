NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that opened substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
Toll Brothers Inc., up $1.94 to $33.93
The homebuilder announced strong first-quarter results and said it expects to finish more homes this year.
Garmin Ltd., up $3.70 to $54.15
The navigation device maker had a far better quarter than expected as sales of fitness and outdoor devices improved.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., up 57 cents to $55.35
The Wall Street Journal said billionaire investor Carl Icahn bought a stake in the drugmaker.
Newmont Mining Corp., down $1.44 to $36
The mining company reported weak quarterly results and said it expects higher expenses.
Unilever PLC, up $2.06 to $46.93
The food and consumer products company said it will review its options after it rejected a buyout offer from Kraft Heinz.
Concho Resources Inc., down $9.65 to $131.70
The oil and gas company’s revenue disappointed analysts and it joined energy companies trading lower Wednesday.
Tribune Media Co., up $1.11 to $34.81
Activist investment fund Starboard Value disclosed a 6.6 percent stake in the company.
Papa John’s International Inc., down $6.03 to $79.60
The pizza delivery company reported lower revenue than analysts had expected.
