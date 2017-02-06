NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

Hasbro Inc., up $11.68 to $94.31

The toy company reported strong fourth-quarter results and raised its dividend.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, down $7.83 to $129.86

Reuters reported that the medical lab operator is in talks to buy contract research company Pharmaceutical Product Development.

Newell Brands Inc., down $2.66 to $44.23

The consumer products conglomerate reported weak fourth-quarter sales and issued a revenue forecast that was lower than analysts were expecting.

Spectra Energy Corp., down 83 cents to $42.06

Energy companies slumped on Monday and took some of the largest losses on the market.

Sysco Corp., down $1.34 to $51.20

The food distributor’s second-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street projections.

Tiffany & Co., down $1.98 to $78.49

The jewelry retailer’s CEO stepped down and the company said its board is disappointed with its financial performance.

comScore Inc., down $9.22 to $23.22

The online research firm said it won’t meet a Nasdaq deadline for submitting financial results because it is still reviewing several years of business.

United Technologies Corp., up $1.03 to $110.68

Industrial companies, which have been one of the best-performing parts of the market in the last few months, traded higher on Monday.