WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has never had a space program but could soon be launching commercial rockets more often than the United States.
That’s if the plans of California-based company Rocket Lab work out.
Founded by New Zealander Peter Beck, the company was last week given official approval to conduct three test launches from a remote peninsula in the South Pacific nation. Rocket Lab is planning the first launch of its Electron rocket sometime from Monday, depending on conditions.
Rocket Lab hopes to begin commercial launches later this year and eventually launch one rocket every week. It plans to keep costs low by using lightweight, disposable rockets with 3D-printed engines.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Michael Bennett escalates criticism of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith
- Why the obituary for Eudocia Tomas Pulido didn’t tell the story of her life in slavery
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- 3 charged with assault after brutal beating of Metro rider captured on cameras
- Family of musician Chris Cornell disputes he killed himself VIEW
It’s a different plan than some other space companies like Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which uses larger rockets to carry bigger payloads.