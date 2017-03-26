WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand and China say they plan to renegotiate their 9-year-old free trade deal.
The countries made the announcement Monday during a visit by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang
New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English said the deal had been a huge success and resulted in trade between the countries tripling. He said an upgrade to the agreement would help expand trade further and that talks would begin next month.
Li also praised the deal, saying it was the first that China had signed with a developed nation and remained the most advanced.
Most Read Stories
- Wave goodbye: Live Seafair hydroplane-race TV coverage sputters out after 66 years VIEW
- Alex Tizon, former Seattle Times reporter who won Pulitzer Prize, dies at 57
- Judge: Married Lake Stevens cop’s misconduct didn’t violate girlfriend’s civil rights
- Milo Yiannopoulos at UW: A speech, a shooting and $75,000 in police overtime
- Cameron Dollar rejoins Washington on Mike Hopkins' staff
New Zealand hopes that a renegotiated agreement would allow it to sell more dairy products to China. And China would like to erase a small trade deficit it runs with New Zealand by selling more of its products.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.