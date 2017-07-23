NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times says Fox News’ morning show “Fox & Friends” should apologize for what the newspaper calls a “malicious and inaccurate segment” about intelligence leaks and the Islamic State that aired Saturday.

New York Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha said Sunday that she requested an “on-air apology and tweet.” The paper, she wrote, took issue with a Fox host on the segment saying that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi “was able to sneak away under the cover of darkness after a New York Times story” in 2015 and a host’s comment that the U.S. government “would have had al-Baghdadi based on the intelligence that we had except someone leaked information to the failing New York Times.”

The segment referred to comments by a top military official noted in a Friday Fox story , which was updated online Sunday with a Times statement. The Fox story said the official, Gen. Tony Thomas, the head of U.S. Special Operations Command, was “close” to Baghdadi after a 2015 raid but the “lead went dead” after it “was leaked in a prominent national newspaper.” The Fox story said Thomas “appeared to be referring to a New York Times report in June 2015 that detailed how American intelligence agencies had ‘extracted valuable information.'”

“Fox & Friends” will “provide an updated story to viewers tomorrow morning based on the FoxNews.com report,” the company said in a statement emailed by Fox spokeswoman Caley Cronin Sunday.

The Times also wrote a fact-check pushing back against both Fox’s story, noting that the Pentagon “raised no objections” with the paper before the 2015 article was published, and against a Saturday morning tweet by President Donald Trump, who said the “failing” New York Times “foiled” a government attempt to kill Baghdadi.