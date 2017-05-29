ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York college students can apply for the state’s free tuition plan beginning June 7.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation Board of Trustees approved Excelsior Scholarship regulations last week.
The initiative was a key priority for Cuomo. It covers tuition at state universities for full-time, in-state students whose families earn $125,000 or less.
Students must pay out of pocket for room, board and other expenses.
Recipients also must remain in New York for as many years as they received the benefit and repay the money as a loan if they take a job elsewhere.
Cuomo says the board approved regulations that waive or postpone repayment in “cases of extreme hardship,” and provide flexibility for military service members and disabled students.
