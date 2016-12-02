ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Beer brewed in New York and bearing the iconic “I Love NY” logo will be distributed in China starting next year.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that Two Dragons beer brewed by the Syracuse-based Empire Brewing Co. will arrive in China in February. He says the first officially licensed “I Love NY” beer will introduce the Empire State’s thriving craft beverage industry to a global audience.
The ale-style beer is brewed with hops grown in New York state and Chinese black tea. The bottle caps and labels bear the official state tourism campaign’s “I Love NY” logo with a red heart between the “I” and “NY”.
Empire Brewing owner David Katleski says he was inspired to create Two Dragons during a state-sponsored trade mission to China last year.
