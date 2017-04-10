Share story

By
The Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York is set to make tuition at public colleges and universities free for middle-class students.

The tuition initiative is part of a new state budget approved Sunday by the state Senate, a day after the Assembly approved it.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH’-moh) proposed the tuition plan, which will cost an estimated $163 million.

In-state students whose families earn $125,000 or less will be eligible. Cuomo says the idea is to provide new economic opportunities for New Yorkers by making college more affordable.

Most Read Stories

3-course dinners for $32 starting April 2.

The budget was due by April 1, but passage was delayed by difficulties in negotiations.

The Associated Press