NEW YORK (AP) — The head of New York City’s transit agency has unveiled an $836 million plan to stabilize the beleaguered subway system, promising that riders will see progress within the next year.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Joseph Lhota (LOH’-tuh) said Tuesday the plan includes cleaning the entire underground system to remove debris and cut down on fire hazards, adding cars to some trains and removing seats from others.

Lhota’s plan comes as riders have dealt with delays, mechanical failures, power outages and even derailments.

The subway system dates to 1904. It operates 8,000 trains daily over 655 miles (1054 kilometers) of track. There are more than 1,600 mainline switches and 13,000 signals that control train movements.