Frontier TV subscribers have lost access to KOMO 4. DirecTV subscribers lost access to KIRO 7 for part of Sunday, until a new agreement was reached.

The new year brought some disruptions for KIRO 7 and KOMO 4 as their parent companies were locked in contract disputes with distributors.

For much of Sunday, DirecTV dropped local CBS affiliate KIRO along with other TV stations around the country that are part of Cox Media Group. The two sides announced an agreement later in the day that restored service.

Frontier Communications, meanwhile, dropped KOMO, an ABC affiliate owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group. The service provider has been unable to strike an agreement with Sinclair, which also owns Portland’s KATU.

Sinclair had announced two weeks ago it did not expect to renew its retransmission consent agreement with Frontier. The company said Frontier subscribers represented less than 3 percent of the total households in Seattle.

Frontier mainly serves customers north and east of Seattle, including Bothell, Redmond, Shoreline and Everett.

The company blamed Sinclair for the impasse, saying the broadcaster was demanding “unreasonable price increases” that would increase costs for customers.

“Frontier remains committed to keeping our customers first and will work with Sinclair toward a prompt and reasonable resolution,” Dave Davidson, senior vice president of operations for Frontier Communications, said in a statement.