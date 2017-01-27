NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The new Tennessee Valley Authority board chairwoman says she hopes the federal utility will maintain its trajectory as President Donald Trump has the chance to pick a new board majority by the spring.
Lynn Evans, the first woman and first African-American to chair the board, spoke with reporters in a conference call Friday.
Evans said three of nine TVA board slots are currently vacant. Her term and another expire in May. Trump will choose nominees for those five slots, and the U.S. Senate will confirm them.
Evans declined to speculate about what to expect beyond that.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ‘won’t be bullied,’ will fight Trump’s sanctuary-city order, mayor says
- Seattle cop’s son killed after trying to stop car prowler in Sammamish VIEW
- For thousands, light rail could be the only way through downtown Seattle next year
- What does Trump’s action on sanctuary cities mean for Seattle? Here’s what we know
- Seahawks assistant head coach for defense Rocky Seto leaves team to enter ministry
She said she’s excited about plans to replace TVA’s coal-fired Allen Fossil Plant in Memphis with a natural gas plant, which will reduce carbon emissions by 60 percent.
The nation’s largest government-owned utility serves more than 9 million people in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.