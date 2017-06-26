RENO, Nev. (AP) — The legal battle over the alcohol industry’s exclusive rights to distribute marijuana in Nevada will continue, but it won’t affect plans to begin the first recreational sales at existing medical dispensaries on Saturday.

The Nevada Tax Commission approved emergency regulations Monday with stricter labeling and packaging requirements aimed at protecting children.

Any existing medical dispensary that gets a state retail license for recreational pot must follow those rules. Among other things, they say edibles cannot by modeled after any brand of product primarily marketed to children or bear likenesses of animals, fruits or cartoon characters.

Independent of those regulations, Taxation Department spokeswoman Stephanie Klapstein confirms the state does intend to appeal a judge’s order that says only alcohol wholesalers can obtain pot distribution licenses. But that won’t happen on an emergency basis and won’t affect retail sales July 1.