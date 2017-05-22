TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has sued gun manufacturer Sig Sauer, saying it sold defective handguns to the state police.

The company, based in Newington, New Hampshire, sold 3,000 handguns to New Jersey State Police for nearly $2 million.

But the lawsuit says that when the weapons were delivered in 2014, many of the guns malfunctioned by not ejecting shell casings when fired.

The lawsuit says Sig Sauer failed to provide new guns to the state by an agreed-upon date.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports that the New Jersey attorney general has filed a breach of contract complaint, seeking a refund, plus nearly $900,000 to cover the cost of purchased holsters.

Sig Sauer didn’t respond to a request for comment.