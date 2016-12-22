CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Rent-A-Center, saying the national retailer tolerated racial slurs a manager reportedly used frequently at two of the company’s stores.
The state complaint, filed in Camden Superior Court on Wednesday, requested that Rent-A-Center submit to monitoring by the New Jersey Division on Civil Rights for a period of two years.
Attorney General Christopher Porrino says the lawsuit focuses on an assistant manager who frequently used racial slurs when speaking to co-workers at two Rent-A-Center stores in Pennsauken.
The suit states that an African-American employee complained to corporate higher-ups about the Hispanic assistant manager’s conduct, but Rent-A-Center only transferred the manager to a second location where the behavior continued.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
- Seahawks’ Richard Sherman thrives on the edge but goes too far this time
Officials for the Plano, Texas-based company didn’t return messages seeking comment.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.