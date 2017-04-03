NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Work is finished on a high-tech security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport.
The Transportation Security Administration held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting to unveil the 19-lane checkpoint in United Airlines’ Terminal C on Monday.
The Newark airport is the first in the New York City region to have the high-tech lanes in operation. United also uses them at its hubs in Chicago and Los Angeles.
The TSA says 17 lanes feature state-of-the-art automated screening. Luggage bins are automatically retrieved after each use so travelers aren’t stuck waiting at the beginning of the line.
Most Read Stories
- Judge to Trump: No protection for speech inciting violence
- Belfair homeowner arrested after intruder fatally shot while taking shower
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- UW women's basketball coach Mike Neighbors nearing return to Arkansas
Two of the lanes operate standard screening for oversize items such as baby carriers and strollers.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.