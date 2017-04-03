Share story

By
The Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Work is finished on a high-tech security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting to unveil the 19-lane checkpoint in United Airlines’ Terminal C on Monday.

The Newark airport is the first in the New York City region to have the high-tech lanes in operation. United also uses them at its hubs in Chicago and Los Angeles.

The TSA says 17 lanes feature state-of-the-art automated screening. Luggage bins are automatically retrieved after each use so travelers aren’t stuck waiting at the beginning of the line.

Most Read Stories

3-course dinners for $32 starting April 2.

Two of the lanes operate standard screening for oversize items such as baby carriers and strollers.

The Associated Press