BROOKSVILLE, Maine (AP) — The bill is due for cleaning up New England’s little-known mining mess.

Cleanup at two mines in Maine and Vermont is set to cost taxpayers more than $80 million so far. Those mines, along with two others in Vermont, are on the Environmental Protection Agency’s list of national priorities.

The Callahan mine in Brooksville, Maine, has a $500,000-a-year price tag for Mainers, and estimates of its remediation cost have ballooned from $23 million to $45 million.

Maine lawmakers are pointing to the Callahan mine to justify new, widely supported legislation that supporters say would make sure mining companies never again leave taxpayers on the hook.

Republican Sen. Tom Saviello says new regulations would be “more restrictive than anyone else in the nation,” Saviello said.