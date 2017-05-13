BROOKSVILLE, Maine (AP) — The bill is due for cleaning up New England’s little-known mining mess.
Cleanup at two mines in Maine and Vermont is set to cost taxpayers more than $80 million so far. Those mines, along with two others in Vermont, are on the Environmental Protection Agency’s list of national priorities.
The Callahan mine in Brooksville, Maine, has a $500,000-a-year price tag for Mainers, and estimates of its remediation cost have ballooned from $23 million to $45 million.
Maine lawmakers are pointing to the Callahan mine to justify new, widely supported legislation that supporters say would make sure mining companies never again leave taxpayers on the hook.
Most Read Stories
- What happens after a swarm of earthquakes strikes the Seattle region? Here’s what the experts say
- World’s first light rail on a floating bridge: For I-90, Sound Transit had to invent ‘a brilliant solution’ WATCH
- Did Seahawks land an NFL draft steal in Michigan State’s Malik McDowell?
- Seattle has reversed a decades-long trend of rising car ownership — and millennials are the reason | FYI Guy
- Helicopter crew warns paddle-boarders about nearby sharks VIEW
Republican Sen. Tom Saviello says new regulations would be “more restrictive than anyone else in the nation,” Saviello said.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.