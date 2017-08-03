RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court has rejected a newspaper’s appeal seeking to make public the names of people who own marijuana operations in the state.

The Reno Gazette-Journal (http://tinyurl.com/ybwu85w9 ) filed suit against the city of Sparks two years ago after city officials redacted the names of local owners of medical pot establishments from business license records.

Washoe County and the city of Reno are among jurisdictions that have made that information public.

A district judge initially agreed those names cannot be kept secret.

But the Supreme Court ruled Thursday the information is exempt from public disclosure requirements because the Nevada Legislature specifically made it confidential.

Sparks Assistant City Attorney Doug Thornley says the city believes it’s a safety issue because of the large amounts of cash on hand at the cash-only businesses.

