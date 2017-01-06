The luxury department-store chain, which has a store in Bellevue’s Bravern complex, dropped its languishing bid for a public offering of stock, after last month reporting a sharp decline in sales.

Neiman Marcus Group filed to withdraw its registration statement for an initial offering, 17 months after filing to go public.

“The company has determined that it is not in its best interests to proceed with the initial public offering” at this time, according to a filing Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Last month, the luxury department-store chain reported plummeting sales and a wider loss for its fiscal first quarter, suggesting that a downturn among upscale chains was hitting Neiman Marcus particularly hard. Same-store sales, a closely watched benchmark, fell 8 percent in the three months ended Oct. 28, the company said in a statement at the time.

The Dallas-based company has a store in downtown Bellevue’s Bravern complex.

Neiman Marcus, along with a number of its peers has been hit by two straight lackluster holiday seasons. Online shopping has poached its shopper base at the same time customers have shifted spending to services, experiences or savings.

This past year, November and December were again marked by a rise in online orders and sluggish mall traffic. Earlier this week, Macy’s and Kohl’s both reported slow sales and cut their forecasts. Macy’s, the largest department-store company, also pushed ahead with a plan to shutter 100 stores and eliminate a total of about 10,000 jobs.

Neiman Marcus, based in Dallas, filed a prospectus in August 2015, two years after a $6 billion buyout led by Ares Management LLC and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

This isn’t the first time Neiman Marcus has tried to go public since it was taken private in 2005. The retailer previously filed to go public in June 2013, before owners TPG and Warburg Pincus sold it to Ares and CPPIB.

Neiman Marcus also owns the Bergdorf Goodman luxury stores and the off-price Last Call clearance centers.