WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican senator helped his constituents get around this weekend by moonlighting as a driver for the ride-sharing service Uber.

In a series of tweets, Ben Sasse of Nebraska explained his decision to get behind the wheel by saying he works “alongside and for” the people of the Cornhusker state.

Sasse says the money he earned is going to charity. As a senator, he’s not allowed to make any money outside his congressional service.

Sasse worked late Saturday night and found that at least a few of his fares had been partying a little too much.

He quipped, “if you throw up in an Uber, the surcharge can be substantial.” But the risk has rewards. He says it’s a “market incentive to get drivers to agree to” Saturday night shifts.