BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Snowy, frigid weather hampered oil and gas producers in North Dakota in December, leading to the state’s largest production decline in a single month.

A report from the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources shows December’s production fell to 942,455 barrels per day from November’s 1,034,484 barrels per day. The difference, more than 92,000 daily barrels, made history and officials say almost all can be blamed on the weather.

The Bismarck Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2kLwIo7 ) Lynn Helms, director of the Department of Mineral Resources, says three blizzards, 15 days of winds higher than 35 mph and nine days of temperature below minus-10 degrees made oil and gas production nearly impossible for much of the month.

Helm says effects of the production loss will linger into the second quarter of this year.

