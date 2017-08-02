RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina transportation officials say workers were setting aside equipment that wasn’t in use when they caused a massive power outage that drove tourists from two islands in the Outer Banks.
Transportation department spokesman Tim Hass says construction workers stuck the steel casing in the ground in a spot where they intended to leave it temporarily. Hass says the long metal tube is used to drive pilings that support the bridge.
Crews from PCL Construction building a new bridge between islands severed the underground lines last week. A PCL spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday morning.
Lawsuits have been filed against the company by businesses who say they were hurt when thousands of tourists evacuated.
Utility officials say they hope to have power restored by early next week.