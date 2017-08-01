WASHINGTON (AP) — A North Carolina company is recalling nearly 5,000 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with plastic foam.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a news release Tuesday that JBS USA Inc. of Lenoir reports the ground beef was produced on July 15.
JBS USA said the 2-pound, black trays wrapped in plastic were labeled “Certified Angus beef ground chuck 80% lean 20% fat” with a production date 7/15/17 and case code 541640.
The department said the products bear the number “EST. 34176” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The problem was discovered July 29, when the company was alerted to shredded pieces of plastic foam in the meat. So far, no adverse reactions or injuries have been reported.