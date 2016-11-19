FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — The Navajo Nation and Urban Outfitters Inc. have reached a settlement in the tribe’s 2012 trademark infringement lawsuit against the clothing retailer.
The Farmington Daily Times (https://goo.gl/9r4nwG ) reports that terms of the settlement signed Monday by a federal judge are confidential. However, the tribe said it and Urban Outfitters plan to collaborate on American Indian jewelry.
Urban Outfitters claimed during the litigation that the tribe knew or should have known the “Navajo” name had been used in clothing, jewelry and other merchandise for years and delayed legal action.
Court documents didn’t quantify the amount the tribe could recover if it won the lawsuit, but a ruling in the case said a federal law allowed a minimum $1,000 a day for each type of good sold or on display for sale.
Most Read Stories
- Flesh-eating bacteria traced to tilapia bought from Bellevue market
- 35 reasons the Seahawks' Jon Ryan is the punter we all want to be
- Trump supporter in state Senate says some protests are ‘economic terrorism,’ should be felonies
- Bus riders step in as driver has fatal heart attack on viaduct
- Earl Thomas, Rob Gronkowski have cool Twitter exchange about hard hit in Sunday's game
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.