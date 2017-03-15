NEW YORK (AP) — The publisher of Rolling Stone magazine is selling celebrity magazine Us Weekly to the owner of the National Enquirer tabloid.
In a press release, American Media Inc., which also owns Star, OK! and Men’s Fitness, did not say how much it is paying for Us Weekly.
Wenner Media bought Us Weekly in 1985. It has been rumored that the magazine was up for sale.
Rolling Stone got hit with a $3 million libel verdict in November in the aftermath of its retracted story about a University of Virginia gang rape.
Wenner sold a 49 percent stake in the music magazine in September. The company also owns Men’s Journal.
