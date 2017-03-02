BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — A mysterious odor at a Pennsylvania business park has sickened workers for the second time this week, sending several to the hospital with nausea and headaches.
About 400 people were made to leave businesses in Hanover Township just north of Bethlehem on Thursday morning.
Township Manager John Finnigan says five people went to the hospital with complaints of nausea and headaches.
By afternoon workers were being allowed back into the building.
Most Read Stories
- Top neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw resigns from Swedish | Quantity of Care
- Accountants in Oscar mistake are off the show
- Site of Amazon’s cloud glitch made it especially disruptive
- Wells Fargo to Seattle: Take your money and go now
- Washington is best West Coast state in new national ranking — and 5th overall
The ordeal follows an odor complaint that caused evacuations and sent 31 people to hospitals for treatment of symptoms like vomiting and dizziness on Monday.
Finnigan says some complained of a gas smell when the heat turned on in the building Thursday.
Crews found no gas leak. Meters showed no signs of gases that could cause symptoms.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.