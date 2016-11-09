TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Drugmaker Mylan Inc. swung to a third-quarter loss, mainly due to a big settlement for overcharging the federal government for its controversial EpiPen, the emergency allergy injector whose price Mylan has repeatedly jacked up. The results missed Wall Street expectations, and Mylan reduced its 2016 profit forecast.
In early October, Mylan said it would pay $465 million to settle allegations that it overbilled Medicaid for years for its life-saving EpiPen. The settlement with the Department of Justice follows news that EpiPen has been incorrectly classified since late 1997 as a generic product under the Medicaid health program for the poor and disabled, rather than as a brand-name drug, which requires rebates to Medicaid nearly twice as high as for generic medicines.
That charge, other litigation costs and higher spending on marketing, administration and research doubled Mylan’s operating expenses in the latest quarter.
On Wednesday, Mylan reported a third-quarter loss of $119.8 million, or 23 cents per share, after reporting a $428.6 million profit in the same period a year earlier. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.38 per share, well below the $1.50 per share analysts expected.
Most Read Stories
- Sororities, frats at WSU face event ban
- How Election Day 2016 unfolded: Trump wins, Washington passes new initiatives WATCH
- Wife of Bills' kicker suggests castration for Richard Sherman, who responds by saying 'have a great day'
- Voters approve minimum wage increase to $13.50 in Washington state
- Sound Transit 3 opens big lead with support in King, Snohomish counties
Mylan has become the latest poster child for pharmaceutical industry price-gouging, for hiking the price of a pair of EpiPens from $94 in 2007, when it acquired the product, to $608 this year, despite making no substantive improvement to EpiPens over that stretch. Meanwhile, analysts and others have estimated that it costs less than $10 to produce one EpiPen.
Mylan, which mostly makes generic drugs, posted revenue of $3.06 billion in the third quarter, also missing Street forecasts, which averaged $3.23 billion.
Mylan said it now expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.70 to $4.90 per share, down from its Aug. 9 forecast of $4.85 to $5.15 per share.
In after-hours trading, Mylan shares dipped 2 cents to $38.90, after rising $1.81, or 4.9 percent, to $38.92 in regular trading, when drugmakers and much of the broader markets were up.
_____
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.
___
Follow Linda A. Johnson at www.twitter.com/LindaJ_onPharma
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.