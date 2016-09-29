NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:
ConAgra Foods Inc., up $3.12 to $46.25
The owner of Chef Boyardee and Hebrew National posted a larger-than-expected quarterly profit.
Helmerich & Payne Inc., up $2.48 to $65.26
Most Read Stories
- New dad, on way to see baby, shot dead after road-rage incident, family says
- Police think there might be more to road-rage killing of young dad in Federal Way
- DEA moves to ban kratom, frustrating both scientists and users
- Seattle proposes more density for some neighborhoods, releases maps
- Seahawks should sit Russell Wilson vs. Jets | Larry Stone
Companies that drill for oil rose with oil prices as investors expected them to benefit from higher prices for crude.
Intra-Cellular Therapeutics Inc., down $26.93 to $15.42
The drug developer said a potential treatment for schizophrenia didn’t work better than a placebo in a late-stage study.
Mylan NV, down $1.75 to $38.47
A group of Senators said the rebates Mylan paid on sales for its EpiPen shot were too low and called for an investigation.
Viacom Inc., up $1.21 to $37.77
National Amusements, which controls CBS and Viacom, said it wants them to combine into one company again.
PepsiCo, up 38 cents to $107.76
The food and drink company reported strong third-quarter results and raised its annual forecasts.
NextEra Energy Inc., down $2.78 to $123.70
High-dividend payers like utilities traded lower as bond yields rose.
Marathon Petroleum Corp., down $2.90 to $39.74
Oil refiners on the prospect of a cut in production, as they would have to pay more money for oil.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.