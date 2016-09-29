NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

ConAgra Foods Inc., up $3.12 to $46.25

The owner of Chef Boyardee and Hebrew National posted a larger-than-expected quarterly profit.

Helmerich & Payne Inc., up $2.48 to $65.26

Companies that drill for oil rose with oil prices as investors expected them to benefit from higher prices for crude.

Intra-Cellular Therapeutics Inc., down $26.93 to $15.42

The drug developer said a potential treatment for schizophrenia didn’t work better than a placebo in a late-stage study.

Mylan NV, down $1.75 to $38.47

A group of Senators said the rebates Mylan paid on sales for its EpiPen shot were too low and called for an investigation.

Viacom Inc., up $1.21 to $37.77

National Amusements, which controls CBS and Viacom, said it wants them to combine into one company again.

PepsiCo, up 38 cents to $107.76

The food and drink company reported strong third-quarter results and raised its annual forecasts.

NextEra Energy Inc., down $2.78 to $123.70

High-dividend payers like utilities traded lower as bond yields rose.

Marathon Petroleum Corp., down $2.90 to $39.74

Oil refiners on the prospect of a cut in production, as they would have to pay more money for oil.