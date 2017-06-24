The guy I ignored for a long time was 55-year-old Chuck, whom I never really thought about until a surprise divorce in my early 50s.

When I started working after college, when I had my first chance to save real money for my future, I was introduced to a guy I call 65-year-old Chuck.

I could barely afford to set aside anything, and yet I contributed to the retirement plan because I knew that someday I would come face to face with my 65-year-old self, and that the first thing he would want to know is what I had done with his money.

Ever since, I have saved with that future me in mind. Whenever I was tempted to save less or spend more, the future arrival of 65-year-old Chuck was my motivation to keep finding ways to save.

The 55-year-old self is important because — armed with good health, stable home life, safe employment and kids who are nearly off the payroll — that’s who makes the stretch run toward retirement. That’s the version of you that can play catch-up, that can downsize and economize now that the kids are launched, or at least close to takeoff.

While your retirement-aged future self shows up looking for the money, the pre-retiree shows up asking “What’s the plan?” And 55 years old is a key planning time because most people will procrastinate as long as possible, putting everything else on the table first.

Once the final 10-year countdown clock starts — and while the retirement age nationally is rising, people should still plan as if they will exit the work force at 65 because they may be lucky to have a job that long — it’s crunchtime.

Moreover, seemingly every study of retirees and savers shows that people with a plan not only have more money to work with, but more peace of mind that they will be able to achieve their goals. They have significantly less stress over financial issues, meaning they are avoiding or minimizing what routinely is the biggest worry most senior citizens are faced with.

Well, 55-year-old Chuck showed up in the mirror this week.

He’s a bit fatter than I expected, and his finances — which seemed completely on pointe a decade ago before the unexpected divorce — aren’t entirely what he might have expected from three decades of saving. His work status changed a few months ago and he had a heart attack in 2010, though he has been generally healthy since.

So 55-year-old me isn’t fully armed with the good health, safe employment, and he needs to get back on the plan.

Roughly speaking, the plan had been to make sure I hit the key benchmarks along the way. Fidelity Investments a few years back created what it called the “savings factor,” research which showed the multiple of salary that investors should amass by a certain age.

For example, at age 45, an investor is considered on pace for appropriate retirement savings if they have four times their salary. At age 60 it’s 6 times the salary, rising to 10 times salary set aside for retirement come age 67.

At age 45, I was ahead of that pace; the divorce was a setback there. Now at 55, I am supposed to have seven times my salary saved; I’m close, but lagging by even a little bit when I had been well ahead makes me nervous.

That said, knowing where I stand is crucial; it allows me to plan, to set an asset-allocation and a savings/spending path that should let me bridge the gap and come out ahead.

As I accepted birthday wishes from friends last week, I asked several of them — notably high-school buddies who are obviously the same age — if they knew where they stood.

One put it pretty well: “I stand 10 years from retirement age, maybe 12, hoping like heck I’m going to have enough money, but not sure if I am even close or far away.”

At any age, knowing where you stand and where you have to go is critical. You don’t need to be watching your savings build every day — in fact, too much focus on it tends to make people do dumb things that short-circuit their planning — but you do need to check in and come up with an action plan.

The closer you get to retirement age, the more detailed the plan, and the more imperative you actually put it into action.

But there comes a point when everyone should start to feel like their back is against the wall or their time to build their nest egg is running out. Procrastinating at that point has costly, permanent consequences.

I’ve now reached that point. It doesn’t feel bad. It’s not scary. It just feels like there’s work to do, and that it’s time to get busy.