Most investors don’t read fund prospectuses because of the mix of jargon and legalese. But what if fund companies gave investors a checklist that allowed each one to decide the fund information they want in the order they want to see it?

Your Funds

Mutual-fund companies have, for years, wanted you to make their lives easier and reduce their costs, hoping you would take all documents electronically.

In the spirit of the holiday season, it’s time to give the fund companies what they want, but only if they give us in return something we deserve as shareholders: namely accessible, understandable information about funds in a format individuals want.

This is not some plea to overhaul the fund prospectus, nor is it even like my holiday wish list for the fund industry, which typically encourages small, easy changes that would improve transparency and ease of use.

This is revolutionary thinking that fundamentally alters the relationship between the fund company and the customer, and it can be summed up in two words: personalized prospectuses.

The fund industry has long recognized that most investors don’t read the documents they get from management companies, barely looking at the statements, let along the fund’s legal paperwork.

The prospectus is part sales document, part legal disclaimer, but the mix of jargon and legalese has long turned investors off to where most people only look at a few elements and skip the rest.

Still, consider that it takes more than 40 pages for a simple index fund like the Vanguard Index 500 (VFINX) to issue a complete prospectus, and that basic document doesn’t even include the “Statement of Additional Information” — technically “Part 2” of the prospectus — where investors can find some details, like the amount the manager has invested in the fund, that they might consider important.

Even in the case where a fund company takes great pains to make its documents understandable and worthwhile — such as the Motley Fool Funds do by adding special informational boxes that highlight the difference between boilerplate and meaningful stuff — a prospectus of 50-plus pages is the norm. Industrywide, documents extending more than twice that length are fairly common.

It’s no surprise, therefore, that fund companies have been trying for years to get investors to stop taking prospectuses and annual reports, to opt to get such information electronically, thereby saving the firm oodles on printing costs and postage.

It has almost seemed like fund firms have been determined to give so much printed information just in the hope of discouraging consumers from even asking for it.

But the advent of computer technology that allows funds to deliver prospectuses electronically also means fund companies can give investors a checklist that allows each shareholder to decide the information they want in the order they want to see it.

Funds could ask shareholders to opt out of getting paper documents and offer to send them the classic prospectus or one that has been reformatted based on personal preferences.

Thus, personally, I would want the fund company to show me the fund summary first, followed by other relevant data like expenses, then performance and manager information, including the ownership disclosure from the Statement of Additional Information (which shareholders currently don’t see because fund firms only need to distribute Part 1 of the prospectus).

After that, I’ll take a refresher on the investment objective and principal strategies. When turnover is discussed thereafter, I’d want to see it followed by the brokerage costs created by that trading activity, another factor buried in the Statement of Additional Information (and a cost that actually is excluded from the expense ratio, too).

Then, in my personal prospectus, a fund can stick in the remaining descriptive and other information it must include to meet its legal obligations.

That’s a sensible personalized prospectus, but each individual may want to see details their own way.

That’s the point.

Industry insiders say personalized prospectuses are possible, and that fund companies would cover any costs for making them by getting investors to agree to electronic delivery of their paperwork so that they can get customized documents.

In short, it’s a win-win.

Most consumers would default to the existing documents but would have a chance to get something better. Savvy shareholders would get information formatted directly to their interests, and fund companies would save trees and do away with a lot of wasted printing.

That’s probably why it will never happen.

Fund firms are only so interested in making documents accessible; they are pleased that few investors figure out when managers and board members have little or no stake in a fund, and they mostly publish and distribute these documents to cover their butts.

While my next column will offer up my holiday wish list for things I’d like to see fund firms disclose in documents and on statements, know that I would trade all that stuff if the firms would grant my wish for the personalized prospectus.

Hopefully, some fund company takes the plunge and, therefore, challenges the rest of the industry to offer shareholders the same level of service.