NEW YORK (AP) — Greta Van Susteren’s absence from cable news proved short. MSNBC said Thursday that it has hired the former Fox News Channel anchor for a daily, Washington-based news program at the dinner hour.

Just like Tucker Carlson, who Fox named as Megyn Kelly’s prime-time replacement on Thursday, Van Susteren completes the cable news hat trick: hosting shows on CNN, Fox and MSNBC. Her new show will air at 6 p.m. ET starting Monday.

A lawyer, Van Susteren got her start in television for CNN analyzing O.J. Simpson’s trial, and that evolved into a regular role. After more than a decade at Fox, she left abruptly in late summer following a financial disagreement, saying Fox no longer felt like home.

MSNBC had an open time slot following the end of Mark Halperin and John Heilemann’s political show.

“Greta is a true pro with a proven record of tough journalism,” said MSNBC President Phil Griffin. “Her broad range of experience and sharp news judgment will be of great value to MSNBC as we build on our momentum going into a new year and a new administration.”

Her program will air between another Washington show, Chuck Todd’s “MTP Daily” and Chris Matthews’ political program, “Hardball.”

Judging by the titles, her new hour shouldn’t shock anyone who watched her old one. Her Fox show was titled, “On the Record with Greta Van Susteren,” and her MSNBC show is “For the Record with Greta.”