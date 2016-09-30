NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City woman is suing JetBlue Airways for mixing up her 5-year-old son with another boy and flying him to the wrong city.

Maribel Martinez filled a lawsuit Friday over the Aug. 17 mix-up involving her son, Andy.

Martinez went to New York’s Kennedy Airport to meet the flight her son was supposed to be on but was presented with the other boy instead.

Both boys had flown out of Cibao International Airport in the Dominican Republic. Andy had been put on a flight to Boston instead of New York, and the other boy had been put on the flight to New York instead of the Boston-bound flight he was supposed to be on.

A spokesman for the New York-based airline says it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.