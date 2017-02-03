NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:
Morgan Stanley, up $2.30 to $44.43
Financial companies jumped after President Donald Trump moved to reduce regulations on the industry.
GoPro Inc., down $1.39 to $9.58
The action camera maker’s fourth-quarter sales fell short of expectations. The company also forecast a weak first quarter.
Amazon.com Inc., down $29.75 to $810.20
The online retail giant slipped on concerns about its quarterly sales and forecasts.
Amgen Inc., up $7.95 to $167.53
The biotech drugmaker had a strong fourth quarter and reported good results from a study of its cholesterol drug Repatha.
Macy’s Inc., down $1.97 to $32.69
The Wall Street Journal reported that Saks owner Hudson’s Bay is in talks to potentially buy Macy’s.
Deckers Outdoor Inc., down $8.92 to $46.62
The maker of Ugg footwear announced weak quarterly profit and sales and its guidance fell far short of expectations.
Visa Inc., up $3.78 to $86.08
The payment processing company said shoppers stepped up their use of debit and credit cards.
Hanesbrands Inc., down $3.73 to $18.98
The underwear, t-shirt and sock maker announced surprisingly weak holiday sales.
