NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:

Morgan Stanley, up 83 cents to $42.04

The wealth manager and investment banker firm said its profit jumped as its stock and bond trading businesses did well.

IBM Corp., down $8.36 to $161.69

The technology and consulting company reported weaker sales than analysts expected.

Intuitive Surgical Inc., up $48.60 to $807.94

The robotic surgery system company’s earnings and sales were stronger than investors anticipated.

Lam Research Corp., up $8.74 to $136.17

The chip equipment maker posted solid third-quarter profit and sales along with a strong fourth-quarter forecast.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp., up 51 cents to $37.86

The online brokerage is maintaining its earnings forecast for is current fiscal year, despite cutting the fee it charges on customer’s trades.

Textron Inc., down $1.33 to $46.01

The maker of Cessna small planes and Bell helicopters reported lower-than-expected sales.

Charles Schwab Inc., up 37 cents to $38.28

Banks and financial companies recovered Wednesday as bond yields turned sharply higher.

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., down 74 cents to $44.60

Utility companies and other high-dividend stocks slumped Wednesday in response to the rise in bond yields.