NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
Morgan Stanley, up 83 cents to $42.04
The wealth manager and investment banker firm said its profit jumped as its stock and bond trading businesses did well.
IBM Corp., down $8.36 to $161.69
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen won’t face criminal charges for alleged abuse
- I-5 repaving starts this week: 3 years, 22 miles, ‘some rough commutes’
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Boeing plans hundreds of layoff notices for engineers this week
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray denies knowing accuser in sex-abuse lawsuit, who says ‘I have nothing to hide’
The technology and consulting company reported weaker sales than analysts expected.
Intuitive Surgical Inc., up $48.60 to $807.94
The robotic surgery system company’s earnings and sales were stronger than investors anticipated.
Lam Research Corp., up $8.74 to $136.17
The chip equipment maker posted solid third-quarter profit and sales along with a strong fourth-quarter forecast.
TD Ameritrade Holding Corp., up 51 cents to $37.86
The online brokerage is maintaining its earnings forecast for is current fiscal year, despite cutting the fee it charges on customer’s trades.
Textron Inc., down $1.33 to $46.01
The maker of Cessna small planes and Bell helicopters reported lower-than-expected sales.
Charles Schwab Inc., up 37 cents to $38.28
Banks and financial companies recovered Wednesday as bond yields turned sharply higher.
Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., down 74 cents to $44.60
Utility companies and other high-dividend stocks slumped Wednesday in response to the rise in bond yields.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.