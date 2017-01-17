NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Reynolds American Inc., up $1.71 to $57.68
British American Tobacco said it will buy the rest of the cigarette maker for about $49 billion in cash and stock.
Morgan Stanley, down $1.66 to $42.15
Banks traded lower after Britain’s government said it plans to make a clean break with the European Union.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc., up $1.29 to $68.42
The retailer said it will add about 10,000 retail jobs in the U.S.
NRG Energy Inc., up 74 cents to $15.34
Elliott Associates, the firm of activist investor Paul Singer, disclosed a 9.4 percent stake in the natural gas company.
Forward Pharma A/S, up $8.85 to $27.20
The company said Biogen will pay it $1.25 billion along with royalties on sales of some multiple sclerosis drugs.
Clayton Williams Energy Inc., up $41.27 to $145.25
The energy company said it will be acquired by Noble Energy for $2.7 billion in cash and stock.
Procter & Gamble Co., up $1.20 to $85.21
Household goods companies and other big dividend payers climbed Tuesday as bond yields fell.
Alliance Data Systems Corp., down $7.55 to $230
The manager of loyalty and rewards programs said card delinquencies grew in December.
