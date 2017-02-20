Last year, 43 percent of employed Americans said they spent at least some time working remotely, up 4 percentage points since 2012.

More U.S. employees are working remotely, and they’re doing so for longer periods of time, according to a Gallup survey released last week.

Last year, 43 percent of employed Americans said they spent at least some time working remotely, according to the survey of more than 15,000 adults. That represents a 4 percentage point increase since 2012, a shift that meets the demands of many job seekers.

“Gallup consistently has found that flexible scheduling and work-from-home opportunities play a major role in an employee’s decision to take or leave a job,” the polling agency wrote in a report on those and other workplace findings.

Employees and some employers view the practice as broadly beneficial, arguing that remote workers are more productive and that the flexibility provided can help to close the gender gap.

Here’s a look at some of the report’s findings.

• Those who work remotely do so for longer periods

The share who said they spent a day or less a week working remotely shrank substantially between 2012 and 2016, falling to 25 percent from 34 percent. At the same time, the share that reported working four to five days a week grew by nearly the same amount, rising to 31 percent from 24 percent.

• Not all industries embrace remote work

Remote work was less common last year than in 2012 for Americans employed in the fields of community and social services; science, engineering, and architecture; and education, training and library.

Most industries, however, embrace the idea — none more rapidly than the finance, insurance and real-estate industries. The share of workers in those fields who report working remotely at least some of the time rose 8 percentage points to 47 percent from 2012 to 2016.

In the transportation, computer, information systems and mathematics industries, well over half of employees work remotely some of the time.

• The remote working sweet spot

In 2012, the workers who felt most engaged while working remotely were those who spent the least amount of time off-site. By 2016, that was no longer true.

Workers who spend none or all of their time out of the office reported feeling equally engaged last year. Those who spent 60 percent to 80 percent of their time off-site had the highest rates of engagement.

Those who spend three or four days a week working remotely were also the most likely to feel that they had a best friend at work and opportunities for professional growth, too.