NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:
Moody’s Corp., down $5.85 to $102.24
The company Justice Department is getting ready to file a civil complaint over its ratings of securities before the financial crisis.
Microsoft Corp., up $2.44 to $59.69
The tech giant’s profit was larger than expected and investors were pleased with the results from its cloud computing business.
PayPal Holdings Inc., up $4.06 to $44.15
The payment technology company’s results were better than anticipated, as transactions and payment volume jumped.
Reynolds American Inc., up $6.61 to $53.78
British American Tobacco offered to buy the rest of the company for $56.50 a share, or about $47 billion.
General Electric Co., down 9 cents to $28.98
The industrial conglomerate’s sales were lower than expected and it trimmed its revenue outlook for the year.
McDonald’s Corp., up $3.36 to $113.93
The burger chain’s profit and revenue were stronger than analysts had forecast.
Skechers USA Inc., down $3.96 to $18.98
The shoe retailer disclosed weak sales and its fourth-quarter estimates were far below expectations.
Boston Beer Co., up $6.75 to $163
The brewer cut its annual guidance after it reported weak sales, as growth in craft beer sales is slowing down.
