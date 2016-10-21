NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Moody’s Corp., down $5.85 to $102.24

The company Justice Department is getting ready to file a civil complaint over its ratings of securities before the financial crisis.

Microsoft Corp., up $2.44 to $59.69

The tech giant’s profit was larger than expected and investors were pleased with the results from its cloud computing business.

PayPal Holdings Inc., up $4.06 to $44.15

The payment technology company’s results were better than anticipated, as transactions and payment volume jumped.

Reynolds American Inc., up $6.61 to $53.78

British American Tobacco offered to buy the rest of the company for $56.50 a share, or about $47 billion.

General Electric Co., down 9 cents to $28.98

The industrial conglomerate’s sales were lower than expected and it trimmed its revenue outlook for the year.

McDonald’s Corp., up $3.36 to $113.93

The burger chain’s profit and revenue were stronger than analysts had forecast.

Skechers USA Inc., down $3.96 to $18.98

The shoe retailer disclosed weak sales and its fourth-quarter estimates were far below expectations.

Boston Beer Co., up $6.75 to $163

The brewer cut its annual guidance after it reported weak sales, as growth in craft beer sales is slowing down.