NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:
Apple Inc., down $2.66 to $115.59
The tech giant gave solid forecasts, but after strong gains in recent months, investors sent the stock lower.
Boeing Co., up $6.52 to $145.54
The airplane builder’s third-quarter profit rose 34 percent and it raised its forecast for 2016 earnings, revenue and plane deliveries.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., down $37.65 to $368.02
The burrito chain reported a bigger-than-expected drop in sales as it struggles to win back customers.
Akamai Technologies Inc., up $8.63 to $67.70
The cloud services company posted a larger profit and better sales than Wall Street had forecast.
Juniper Networks Inc., up $2.43 to $26.15
Investors were pleased with the computer network equipment maker’s projections for its business.
Simon Property Group Inc., down $8.89 to $188.38
The shopping mall owner reported strong results, but analysts said they were concerned about the strength of its business.
Huntington Bancshares Inc., up 51 cents to $10.70
Huntington and other financial institutions continued to report strong quarterly results.
Mondelez International Inc., up $1.56 to $44.32
The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum a reported bigger profit than analysts expected.
