The business week ahead
WEDNESDAY: The Commerce Department reports on July new home sales. … Whole Foods shareholders vote on Amazon.com’s $13.7 billion offer to acquire the organic grocery chain. It would be Amazon’s biggest acquisition to date, and would give it a significant foothold in the grocery sector. The deal still requires regulatory approval.
THURSDAY: Central bankers gather for three days at the U.S. Federal Reserve’s annual global symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Presentations by Fed Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi set the stage for a debate over the common challenges facing the world’s two most powerful central banks. … The National Association of Realtors releases July data on existing home sales.
FRIDAY: The Commerce Department reports on durable goods for July.
SUNDAY: Watch for Times Watch — the outlook for the Puget Sound economy, in 20 charts — in The Seattle Times Business section.
