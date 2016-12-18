The business week ahead
WEDNESDAY: The National Association of Realtors releases existing home-sales numbers for November.
THURSDAY: The Commerce Department reports November data on durable goods as well as personal income and spending, and releases its third and final estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product.
FRIDAY: The Commerce Department releases new home sales for November.
