The business week ahead

TUESDAY: The Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance holds its annual aerospace suppliers conference at the Lynnwood convention center. Featured speakers at the event, which runs through Thursday, include executives from Airbus, Boeing, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft as well as aviation analyst Richard Aboulafia. … Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen presents her semiannual report on monetary policy to the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs. She follows that the next day with testimony before the House’s Committee on Financial Services.

WEDNESDAY: Production workers at Boeing’s 787 plant in North Charleston, S.C., vote to decide if they will be represented by the International Association of Machinists union; a vote tally is expected the same day. … The Commerce Department reports on January retail sales. … The Labor Department releases the Consumer Price Index for January. … The Federal Reserve reports industrial production data for January.

THURSDAY: The Commerce Department reports on January housing starts.