The business week ahead

TUESDAY: The National Association of Realtors releases existing home-sales data for October.

WEDNESDAY: Mortgage company Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates a day earlier than usual. Rates surged last week as economic expectations were turned on their head by Donald Trump’s election win. Will they settle down this week?. … The Commerce Department reports new-home sales data for October. … The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its October interest-rate meeting.

THURSDAY: U.S. financial markets are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

FRIDAY: Black Friday used to be the official kickoff of the holiday shopping season, but some retailers will get a jump on the season Thursday, and holiday sales have been going on for weeks already online. … The U.S. stock market closes three hours early.