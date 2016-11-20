The business week ahead
TUESDAY: The National Association of Realtors releases existing home-sales data for October.
WEDNESDAY: Mortgage company Freddie Mac releases weekly mortgage rates a day earlier than usual. Rates surged last week as economic expectations were turned on their head by Donald Trump’s election win. Will they settle down this week?. … The Commerce Department reports new-home sales data for October. … The Federal Reserve releases minutes from its October interest-rate meeting.
THURSDAY: U.S. financial markets are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
FRIDAY: Black Friday used to be the official kickoff of the holiday shopping season, but some retailers will get a jump on the season Thursday, and holiday sales have been going on for weeks already online. … The U.S. stock market closes three hours early.
