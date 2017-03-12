The business week ahead

TUESDAY: The BC Tech Summit, a two-day showcase of British Columbia’s homegrown and imported technology talent, kicks off in Vancouver. The expected 5,000 attendees include executives from Microsoft, IBM and Zynga. … The Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for February.

WEDNESDAY Federal Reserve policymakers conclude their two-day monetary policy meeting. Fed watchers expect the central bank to (finally) announce an interest-rate increase. The debate now focuses on how many rate hikes there might be this year. … The Commerce Department reports on February retail sales. … The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics releases bimonthly inflation figures for the Seattle area, as well as the national Consumer Price Index for February. … The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing-market index for March.

THURSDAY: The Commerce Department reports on housing starts for February … The Labor Department releases its job openings and labor turnover survey for January.

FRIDAY: The Fed reports on industrial production for February. … Group of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors start a two-day meeting.