The business week ahead
TODAY: E3, the Entertainment Software Association-sponsored video-game conference, is held this week in Los Angeles. About 50,000 industry players are expected at the show, which continues through Thursday and includes news conferences, exhibits and lots of hype for upcoming games and hardware. And — for the first time — the show will be open to 15,000 members of the public who were able to snag tickets.
TUESDAY: T-Mobile US holds its annual meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the Four Seasons Hotel Seattle. Shareholders will vote on board members for the Bellevue company. … Expedia also holds its annual meeting — but virtually — at 9:30 a.m. at https://expe.onlineshareholdermeeting.com … The Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for May.
WEDNESDAY: Fed watchers expect Federal Reserve policymakers to raise the central bank’s target interest rate for the second time this year as they conclude their two-day meeting. The Fed will issue a statement and economic forecast at about 11 a.m., followed by a news conference with Fed Chair Janet Yellen. … The Commerce Department reports on May retail sales and April business inventories. … The Labor Department releases its Consumer Price Index for May.
THURSDAY: Juno Therapeutics is also holding its annual meeting virtually at 10 a.m. at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/JUNO2017 … The Federal Reserve reports on industrial production for May. … The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing market index for June.
Most Read Stories
- Counterprotest overshadows Seattle’s ‘March Against Sharia’; assault arrests follow main event WATCH
- Long-simmering discord led to The Evergreen State College’s viral moment
- Bucking the luxury housing trend, $500M in new apartments designed to help Seattle’s shrinking middle class
- First to lose Obamacare? The sickest county in the state | Danny Westneat
- Why many Seattle NBA fans prefer Sodo arena project over KeyArena rebuild
FRIDAY: The Commerce Department reports on May housing starts.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.