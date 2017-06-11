The business week ahead

TODAY: E3, the Entertainment Software Association-sponsored video-game conference, is held this week in Los Angeles. About 50,000 industry players are expected at the show, which continues through Thursday and includes news conferences, exhibits and lots of hype for upcoming games and hardware. And — for the first time — the show will be open to 15,000 members of the public who were able to snag tickets.

TUESDAY: T-Mobile US holds its annual meeting at 9:30 a.m. at the Four Seasons Hotel Seattle. Shareholders will vote on board members for the Bellevue company. … Expedia also holds its annual meeting — but virtually — at 9:30 a.m. at https://expe.onlineshareholdermeeting.com … The Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for May.

WEDNESDAY: Fed watchers expect Federal Reserve policymakers to raise the central bank’s target interest rate for the second time this year as they conclude their two-day meeting. The Fed will issue a statement and economic forecast at about 11 a.m., followed by a news conference with Fed Chair Janet Yellen. … The Commerce Department reports on May retail sales and April business inventories. … The Labor Department releases its Consumer Price Index for May.

THURSDAY: Juno Therapeutics is also holding its annual meeting virtually at 10 a.m. at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/JUNO2017 … The Federal Reserve reports on industrial production for May. … The National Association of Home Builders releases its housing market index for June.

FRIDAY: The Commerce Department reports on May housing starts.