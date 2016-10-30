The business week ahead

TODAY: The Commerce Department releases personal income and spending data for September.

TUESDAY: Federal Reserve policymakers kick off a two-day meeting to set interest rates. Fed watchers don’t expect an increase in rates this month, arguing that it would be too close to Election Day. The Fed will release a statement at the conclusion of the meeting Wednesday, at about 11 a.m. … The Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for October. … The Commerce Department reports on September construction spending. … Automakers release October vehicle-sales data.

WEDNESDAY: Boeing and the Aerospace Futures Alliance, a trade group representing aerospace suppliers and economic-development officials, host a meeting at the jet maker’s Everett plant on critical public-policy issues shaping the industry in the state and nationwide, including workforce development and positioning the state for global competition. … Payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in October.

THURSDAY: Starbucks will likely cross the $20 billion mark in annual revenue when it reports fourth-quarter financial results after the market closes. Analysts on average expect sales for fiscal 2016 to reach $21.3 billion, up 11.2 percent from nearly $19.2 billion the previous year, according to S&P IQ. Earnings per share are predicted to be $1.90, up from $1.82. One pessimistic note: Same-store sales — a measure of performance at stores open at least a year — are projected to be 5.9 percent, down from last year’s 7 percent. … The Labor Department reports third-quarter productivity data. … The Institute for Supply Management releases its service-sector index for October. … The Commerce Department reports on September factory orders.

FRIDAY: The Northwest Multiple Listing Service releases its monthly housing statistics for October. How will an expected slowdown in sales translate to price changes? … The Labor Department reports October employment data. … The Commerce Department releases international trade data for September.