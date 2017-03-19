The business week ahead
TUESDAY: The Commerce Department releases its current account trade measure for the fourth quarter.
WEDNESDAY: Starbucks holds its annual meeting at 10 a.m. at McCaw Hall, Seattle Center. It will be Howard Schultz’s last shareholders meeting as CEO; he’s stepping down from that position in April, though he’ll continue with the company as executive chairman. … The state’s Employment Security Department reports February jobs data for Washington and the Seattle area. … The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for February.
THURSDAY: The Commerce Department reports on February new home sales.
FRIDAY: The Commerce Department releases durable-goods data for February.
