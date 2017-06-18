The business week ahead
TODAY: As the Paris Air Show opens, new Boeing Commercial Airplanes CEO Kevin McAllister makes his public debut with a presentation on the state of the business. Boeing is also expected to formally launch the next version of its single-aisle jet family, the 737 MAX 10, with a slew of orders.
TUESDAY: Boeing Vice President Mike Delaney gives a briefing in Paris on Boeing airplanes in development, including the not-yet-launched “middle of the market” 797. And Vice President of Marketing Randy Tinseth will present Boeing’s annual 20-year market forecast.
WEDNESDAY: The National Association of Realtors releases data on existing home sales for May.
THURSDAY: The business side of the Paris Air Show will wrap up with a closing Airbus news conference, and news media will weigh in on the success of the show for Airbus and Boeing.
FRIDAY: The Commerce Department reports new home sales for May.
